ATHEX: Benchmark makes new five-month high

A universal move upwards for stocks in the Greek bourse on Monday led the benchmark to major gains and the daily turnover well above the 100-million-euro mark. The main index has now climbed to levels unseen since the end of last July, while investors are also looking forward to the listing of Athens International Airport that the government has decided.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,330.61 points, adding 1.44% to Friday’s 1,311.67 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.56%, ending at 3,216.61 points.

The banks index advanced 1.59%, as Piraeus climbed 3.34%, Alpha grabbed 1.68%, National fetched 1.52% and Eurobank improved 0.62%.

ElvalHalcor soared 4.50%, Viohalco earned 4.14%, Jumbo grew 3.84%, GEK Terna collected 3.35%, Terna Energy increased 2.52%, Mytilineos augmented 2.50% and Titan Cement rose 2.36%.

In total 60 stocks obtained gains, 45 took losses and 24 remained unchanged. Turnover was the highest of the last 11 sessions, amounting to €106.9 million, up from last Friday’s €73.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.37% to 135.90 points.