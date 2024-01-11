Public Group sales surpassed 2023 targets

Public Group on Tuesday said its 2023 sales exceeded 500 million euros, surpassing targets set for the year, and raised its operating profits.

In an announcement, Public Group said its 2023 performance confirmed the success of a long-term strategy focusing on investments, constantly upgrading its services, improving operations and developing its workforce.

Public said it remained the most popular omnichannel destination for technology, and home living & entertainment in Greece and Cyprus, with the number of visitors (natural and online channels) exceeding 100 million in 2023.