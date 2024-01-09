Winter Sales will last till end of February

Winter sales kicked off on Monday and will be running through the end of February. Stores can also open on Sunday, January 14 and 21. According to representatives of the retail sector, following a reasonably successful Christmas period, the winter sales are expected to inject fresh momentum into the market.

It is projected that the turnover in the initial two months of 2024 will surpass the roughly 6 billion euros recorded in the corresponding period last year.

The Development Ministry emphasized that market inspections will be thorough and continuous.