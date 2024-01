The chairs of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) Dominique Laboureix and the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (SSM) Claudia Buch are in Athens on a two-day visit on Thursday and Friday.

The heads of the two European institutions met on Thursday with Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras and top executives of the BoG.

They will also meet with representatives of Greek banks and the government.