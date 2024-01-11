ECONOMY EMPLOYMENT

Over 82,000 jobs lost when tourism season ended

The end of the 2023 tourism season came later than in previous years, and resulted in the loss of 82,463 jobs in November, of which 56,659 came from hotels and accommodation.

According to data from the Labor Ministry’s ‘Ergani’ database, last November Greece saw the second largest loss of jobs recorded in the last 22 years. Hirings amounted to 223,119, up by 21,104 compared to the corresponding month of 2022. In the year to November, 98,153 jobs were created.

At the same time, a Manpower Group survey puts Greece among the four countries in the world with the highest rate of employers (82%) complaining about talent shortages.

