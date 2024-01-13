Greece heading for another record year in tourism

The momentum of airline reservations, i.e. the tickets that have already been sold as well as the airline seats planned by the airlines for Greece this season, point to an increase in tourism arrivals of up to 10% this year compared to the all-time high recorded in 2023

This is provided there are no unforeseeable domestic or international events.

The statements of executives of the largest European travel group, TUI, are typical, according to which “Greece is heading for the best performance of all times.”

Inbound international flight seat planning for the 2023/2024 winter season shows an increase of 17% compared to the previous season.