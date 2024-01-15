ECONOMY BUSINESS

Most businesses fail to survive

Most businesses fail to survive

Most Greek businesses are extremely short-lived, as 56% of them “die” before completing a decade of life. This proves business ventures in Greece are often done casually, without a plan or sufficient funds, motivated by need and not because the would-be entrepreneurs have identified a real opportunity.

This phenomenon is mainly seen in two of the busiest sectors of Greek entrepreneurship, retail and food service, where 55.16% and 65.83% respectively of businesses that closed were up to 10 years old.

In these two sectors, high closure rates are observed well before the first decade: In food service, 42.71% of businesses close after five years of existence at the most, with 3.68% closing within 12 months. In retail trade 1,540 new businesses, or 5.73% close within a year, while a total of 34.19% only complete up to five years.

According to General Commercial Register (GEMI) data, in 2016, 4,147 food service firms closed, 171.58% more than in 2015. In 2022, 3,063 businesses closed in the same sector, up by 63.53% from 2021. In retail – excluding the car sales sector – in 2016, there were a record 6,413 shutdowns, up by 193.37% from 2015, while in 2022 3,845 retail businesses closed, 32.18% more than in 2021.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ministry official notes Greece’s progress in RES
ECONOMY

Ministry official notes Greece’s progress in RES

Greece has tapped 15 bln euros from EU’s Recovery Fund, minister says
ECONOMY

Greece has tapped 15 bln euros from EU’s Recovery Fund, minister says

Minister expects new measures to bring down consumer prices
ECONOMY

Minister expects new measures to bring down consumer prices

Food inflation not subsiding
CONSUMER PRICES

Food inflation not subsiding

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis
ECONOMY

SSM, SRB heads meet Mitsotakis and Hatzidakis

Athens airport listing likely next month
ECONOMY

Athens airport listing likely next month