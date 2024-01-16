Greek House Davos Forum: The economics of peace in the Middle East

There are opportunities for further synergies and dialog between Europe and Asia in investments to the benefit of all sides, speakers on the Greek House Davos Forum panel, “Mapping growth catalysts among emerging powers: A Dialogue on Investment Prospects across Europe and Asia” said on Monday.

Panel participants included Invest India Vice-President Varda Taneja, Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayprakash, Hedera CFO and Treasurer Betsabe Botaitis, Vanos SA President & CEO Katerina Vanou, and Vanos SA Vice-President Manos Vassilopoulos. Moderating was Forbes editor Rhett Power.

The five panelists also emphasized the key role that technology plays as a catalyst of development between the emerging markets of Europe and Asia. They noted that new technologies and particularly artificial intelligence (AI) were changing what was known in all sectors, creating investment opportunities.

In addition, the speakers said that the necessary regulatory framework for new technologies and AI should result from dialog with all interested parties, not obstruct the dissemination of the technology’s benefits to specific sectors and society. A strong emphasis was also placed on training for staff and young people in the new conditions created by technologies both at urban centers and in regional areas.

Varda Taneja noted that in the coming years collaboration between countries in development prospects and technologies will intensify, compared to the present levels, while Agnishwar Jayprakash stressed that the development rates of technology will become more intense in the coming decade, and Betsabe Botaitis emphasized the unification of technologies.

Asked what sectors Europe and Asia could collaborate on, they mentioned those of renewable energy sources, tourism, health, food, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. Emphasis was also placed on the role the use of data will play as new scientists enter the labor market and women participate more actively.

[AMNA]