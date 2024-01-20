ECONOMY

Reinforcing healthy competition for consumers

Reinforcing healthy competition for consumers

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas stated on Friday that the government is “supporting healthy competition and protecting consumers” with the amendment passed by Parliament on the transparency of product prices, reducing the price of baby formula, as well as upgrading the e-Katanalotis platform.

According to a ministry statement, the repercussions of inflationary pressures and misleading offers and discounts have been dealt with. Structural distortions in the market are being corrected, which will help lower prices.

The minister said: “The Parliament voted in favor of the amendment with the four measures to deal with high market prices. They aim at immediate reductions on supermarket shelves and correcting long-term dysfunctions throughout the supply chain. The orderly function of the market for the benefit of consumers is imperative. We will continue to support households and will take every possible measure to do so. As Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, we will not tolerate so-called greedflation. The inspection mechanisms of the Ministry of Development are unceasingly vigilant. We support healthy competition, protect consumers. We will continue our efforts as long as necessary.”

Economy Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Skrekas: We will not stop until we curb inflation
ECONOMY

Skrekas: We will not stop until we curb inflation

Food inflation not subsiding
CONSUMER PRICES

Food inflation not subsiding

Retail prices keep increasing
ECONOMY

Retail prices keep increasing

Four steps against inflation
CONSUMER PRICES

Four steps against inflation

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’
ECONOMY

Government unveils ‘drastic measures’ to combat ‘unfair trade practices’

Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece
INFLATION

Milk remains an expensive commodity in Greece