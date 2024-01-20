Reinforcing healthy competition for consumers

Development Minister Kostas Skrekas stated on Friday that the government is “supporting healthy competition and protecting consumers” with the amendment passed by Parliament on the transparency of product prices, reducing the price of baby formula, as well as upgrading the e-Katanalotis platform.

According to a ministry statement, the repercussions of inflationary pressures and misleading offers and discounts have been dealt with. Structural distortions in the market are being corrected, which will help lower prices.

The minister said: “The Parliament voted in favor of the amendment with the four measures to deal with high market prices. They aim at immediate reductions on supermarket shelves and correcting long-term dysfunctions throughout the supply chain. The orderly function of the market for the benefit of consumers is imperative. We will continue to support households and will take every possible measure to do so. As Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said, we will not tolerate so-called greedflation. The inspection mechanisms of the Ministry of Development are unceasingly vigilant. We support healthy competition, protect consumers. We will continue our efforts as long as necessary.”