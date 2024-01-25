Cost of restoring Thessaly railway after deadly storm set to rise

Railway in Thessaly. The bill for the complete rehabilitation works of the railway in Thessaly, after the disastrous floods of Storm Daniel, is being revised upward, according to new estimates. Restoration projects may cost closer to 280-300 million euros, against 200 million euros, which was the original estimate. [INTIME]

The extensive restoration required to reopen the railway line in central Greece that was destroyed after a deadly storm last year will likely rise to 280-300 million euros from an initially estimated 200 million, sources from state-owned Hellenic Railways Organisation (OSE), which is responsible for managing and maintaining the rail infrastructure, said.

The damage resulted in the suspension of the Athens-Thessaloniki railway connection, the busiest across a 2,500-km (1,550-mile) rail network, for at least three months, due to the disasters in the Domokos-Larissa section, while the railway routes in the Larissa-Volos and Palaiofarsalos-Kalambakas sections remain out of service.

Officials of the Ministry of Transport said in a recent press briefing that the exact figures are revised daily because the “element of resilience from disasters of this magnitude” is included in the planning of the infrastructure and superstructure.