ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Favorable outlook for local bourse

ATHEX: Favorable outlook for local bourse

The main index of the Greek stock market ascended close to this week’s decade high on Friday, with traders focusing on certain blue chips, although mid-caps underperformed this time. A report by Alpha Finance on Friday pointed to an increase of 15% to 25% for the benchmark of Athinon Avenue this year. In fact it has already gained 5.24% since the year started.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,360.89 points, adding 0.59% to Thursday’s 1,352.86 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.56%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58%, ending at 3,311.19 points and the banks index augmented 0.71%.

ElvalHalcor soared 5.50%, Viohalco grew 2.81%, Helleniq Energy collected 2.37%, Terna Energy improved 1.89% and Sarantis fetched 1.65%, while Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 1.37% and Quest Holding gave up 0.56%.

In total 57 stocks showed gains, 46 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 78.9 million euros, down from Thursday’s €101.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.13% to close at 136.86 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Traders sell in preparation for AIA offering
STOCKS

ATHEX: Traders sell in preparation for AIA offering

ATHEX: Bourse index hits another 10-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse index hits another 10-year high

ATHEX: Benchmark hovers near decade highs
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark hovers near decade highs

ATHEX: Benchmark heads higher once again
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark heads higher once again

ATHEX: Bourse ends day and week with losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse ends day and week with losses

ATHEX: Rebound for benchmark at Athinon Ave
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound for benchmark at Athinon Ave