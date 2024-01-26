ATHEX: Favorable outlook for local bourse
The main index of the Greek stock market ascended close to this week’s decade high on Friday, with traders focusing on certain blue chips, although mid-caps underperformed this time. A report by Alpha Finance on Friday pointed to an increase of 15% to 25% for the benchmark of Athinon Avenue this year. In fact it has already gained 5.24% since the year started.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,360.89 points, adding 0.59% to Thursday’s 1,352.86 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.56%.
The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58%, ending at 3,311.19 points and the banks index augmented 0.71%.
ElvalHalcor soared 5.50%, Viohalco grew 2.81%, Helleniq Energy collected 2.37%, Terna Energy improved 1.89% and Sarantis fetched 1.65%, while Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 1.37% and Quest Holding gave up 0.56%.
In total 57 stocks showed gains, 46 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 78.9 million euros, down from Thursday’s €101.7 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.13% to close at 136.86 points.