ATHEX: Stocks take a step back

Monday’s stock session followed the course of the Greek weather, with a steady decline in prices matching the drop in temperatures. The benchmark narrowly managed to stay above the 1,350-point level, mainly thanks to the activity of some buyers in selected blue chips, while the prospect of the Athens International Airport listing absorbed some of the market’s liquidity.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,350.95 points, shedding 0.73% from Friday’s 1,360.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.86%, ending at 3,282.81 points

The banks index declined 0.66%, as Eurobank gave up 1.50%, Alpha fell 1.40% and National slipped 0.20%, while Piraeus advanced 0.93%.

Public Power Corporation parted with 2.44%, Aegean Air lost 2.04% and Motor Oil eased 1.85%, but ElvalHalcor grabbed 2.83% and Helleniq Energy improved 1.09%.

In total 33 stocks obtained gains, 77 reported losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.4 million euros, up from last Friday’s €78.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 136.77 points.