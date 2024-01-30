ATHEX: Piraeus Bank buoys stock market higher

Despite the attention the new 10-year bond issue garnered on Tuesday, the index and the trading volume rebounded at Athinon Avenue, driven by the growth of Piraeus Bank, which reached a new high. The momentum remains positive at the Greek bourse and, despite the temporary ups and downs, the underlying trend points to significant gains for the year that is now one month old.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,355.12 points, adding 0.31% to Monday’s 1,350.95 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also expanded 0.31%, ending at 3,293.03 points.

The banks index stood out with its 1.11% rise, thanks to Piraeus soaring 4.53%, while Alpha earned 0.88%, Eurobank snatched 0.37% and National grabbed 0.29%.

Lamda Development advanced 3.24%, Aegean Airlines rose 2.61% and ElvalHalcor collected 1.27%, just as Helleniq Energy eased 1.48%.

In total 51 stocks boasted gains, 52 took losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 100.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €83.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.40% to 136.22 points.