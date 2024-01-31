ATHEX: Month ends on another decade-high

January ended with a new 10-year high for the Greek stock market benchmark, which also posted monthly growth of 5.82%. Going from strength to strength, the Athens bourse saw prices rise for a third month in succession, while trading volume is also showing signs of health. Rumors that Moody’s will also bring Greece to investment grade in six weeks’ time – the only major rating agency not to have done so yet – helped boost sentiment at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,367.41 points, adding 0.91% to Tuesday’s 1,355.12 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.01%, ending at 3,326.15 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.15%.

The banks index advanced 2.63%, on Alpha jumping 3.03%, Piraeus earning 2.80%, National growing 2.48% and Eurobank grabbing 2.41%. Aegean Air soared 4.07%, while Autohellas parted with 1.76%.

In total 68 stocks secured gains, 39 registered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 135.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €100.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.40% to 136.77 points.