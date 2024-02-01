Finance ministry extends deadline for POS installation

Tax compliance has improved considerably recently, especially as far as enterprises are concerned, partly thanks to the increase in the use of electronic means for payments that send data to the tax authorities in real time, thereby diminishing tax evasion.

The government’s financial staff has reportedly decided to extend the deadline for the delivery and installation of point-of-sale (POS) terminals by one month. This decision was made due to problems in the market, both due to the high demand recorded and the inability of many companies to proceed with their installation.

The decision of the Ministry of Finance, published in the Government Gazette on December 18, stipulates that from February 1, 2024 to March 1, 2024, the imposition of the fine on the liable parties (that is, the activities of the 35 sectors that have been compulsorily included) will be suspended, provided that by January 31, they have submitted a legally valid request for the supply of a POS terminal and are awaiting its installation.

Those who do not have a working POS terminal by the end of February will be fined 1,500 euros. By March 1, POS terminals must be available in businesses such as taxis, life insurance companies, farmers’ markets, brokers and insurance agents in real estate transactions and others.

New terminal operators will have to register their POS terminals, and in addition to terminals that connect with Greek banks, POS terminals based abroad will also have to be registered.