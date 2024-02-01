ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2011

The performance of the Greek stock market has got everyone reaching for their record books, as the benchmark at Athinon Avenue climbed to its highest point since May 2011 on Thursday. Banks were again the driver of growth, while some blue chips that have recently recorded major gains experienced some profit-taking at the start of the new month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,376.62 points, adding 0.67% to Wednesday’s 1,367.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.96%, ending at 3,358.20 points.

The banks index grabbed 1.64%, as Alpha jumped 3.03%, Eurobank earned 1.85%, Piraeus rose 1.33% and National collected 0.71%. Jumbo snatched 1.77% and EYDAP grew 1.57%, while ElvalHalcor parted with 2.51%, Autohellas declined 1.94% and Viohalco dropped 1.57%.

In total 52 stocks reported gains, 54 suffered losses and 16 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the highest in almost two weeks, amounting to 149.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €135.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.48% to close at 137.40 points.