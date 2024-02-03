Google’s AI language model available in Greek

Google announced on Thursday that its Bard chatbot is now available in Greek with artificial intelligence language model Gemini Pro.

The technology giant had announced a significant breakthrough in the field of AI, introducing Gemini – its largest and most capable AI model – in English in December 2023.

Google’s Bard, its chat-based AI tool, would start using a specially tuned version of the Gemini Pro model, it said.

Bard with Gemini Pro is particularly capable of understanding, summarizing, perceiving, generating code, and programming.

Google noted that as part of its responsible approach to AI, it collaborated with experts, legislators and regulatory authorities to protect privacy regarding this expansion.