Habits of Greek consumers changing, GLAMI says

A significant change was observed in the consumer behavior of Greek e-shoppers during 2023 compared to 2022, within the framework of the annual “Fashion (Re)search” review by the European fashion search platform GLAMI.

The results of the research emerged from the responses of 4,246 Greek consumers online, regarding their shopping habits.

The majority (46.8%) of participants spent 50-100 euros monthly on online fashion purchases in 2023.

A total of 65.9% spent less money on clothing and shoes compared to 2022, while 45.5% said that prices had increased significantly.

The lower online prices were the key incentive for 69.8% of Greek e-shoppers to continue making online purchases rather than shopping at physical stores, a behavior also observed in eight other European countries where GLAMI operates and which participated in the research (the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Slovenia).

In 2023, Greek consumers made significantly fewer purchases, with 56.5% opting for only the “essential” items or buying products exclusively on sale (41.1%).

A smaller 20.7% chose to purchase fewer premium products, or turn to secondhand products (4.6%).