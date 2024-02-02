ATHEX: Index reaches highs unseen since 2011

The Greek stock market took another step higher on Friday, closing at a new 13-year high for the second day in a row, as the local bourse appears close to shaking off the entire impact of the financial crisis that started in 2010 in Greece. The Athens International Airport IPO has played its part in the market’s optimism, with Bloomberg noting that it was the biggest public offering in the country in two decades.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,385.01 points, adding 0.61% to Thursday’s 1,376.62 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.77%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.58%, ending at 3,377.61 points, and the banks index improved 0.76%.

Viohalco outperformed, jumping 2.56%, Alpha Bank augmented 2.06% and Ellaktor grabbed 1.61%, while Autohellas parted with 1.07% and Mytilineos conceded 0.63%.

In total 68 stocks showed gains, 41 sustained losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 135.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €149.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.60% to close at 138.22 points.