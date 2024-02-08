ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound sees another new 13-year high

Greek stocks recovered after Wednesday’s respite, with the benchmark rising to yet another 13-year high on Thursday, thanks mostly to the growth recorded by a few blue chips and by mid-caps.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,404.88 points, adding 0.55% to Wednesday’s 1,397.14 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.45%, ending at 3,416.83 points, while mid-caps earned 1.70%.

The banks index grew 0.52%, as National climbed 1.35%, Eurobank collected 0.73% and Piraeus advanced 0.16%, though Alpha gave up 0.73%. OTE jumped 3.26%, Jumbo rose 2.90% and Motor Oil augmented 2.37%, as Coca-Cola HBC sank 2.56%.

The new stock of Athens International Airport, which rose 0.44%, has qualified for fast-track entry into a number of indexes as of February 14, such as the FTSE All World, FTSE MPF All World and FTSE Global Large Cap.

In total 68 stocks grabbed gains, 33 sustained losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 140.6 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €228.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.14% to 139.76 points. 

Stocks

