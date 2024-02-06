ATHEX: The party continues at the stock market

The sixth consecutive session of gains at the Greek stock market brought the benchmark not only to another 13-year high, but also above the 1,400-point mark, on significantly increased daily turnover too. All this was before the entry of the 300 million shares of Athens International Airport, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,403.76 points, adding 0.56% to Monday’s 1,395.99 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.52%, ending at 3,427.98 points.

The banks index has reached a new eight-year high, climbing 0.50% thanks to Eurobank growing 2.11% and National fetching 0.75%, while Alpha dropped 0.62% and Piraeus gave up 1.28%.

Terna Energy jumped 3.26%, Lamda Development advanced 3.08%, Titan Cement collected 2.88%, Motor Oil increased 2.52% and Ellaktor grabbed 2.31%, as Coca-Cola HBC declined 1.97%.

In total 55 stocks boasted gains, 44 reported losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 173.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €141.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.26% to 139.14 points.