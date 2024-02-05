ATHEX: Index gains on outlook momentum

ECONOMY STOCKS

The banks index took the lead in Monday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue and took the benchmark to a new 13-year high, close to the 1,400-point landmark. Traders appear convinced that the Greek stock market is about to return to the group of advanced bourses, so they insist on expanding their exposure in it starting from its biggest companies.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,395.99 points, adding 0.79% to Friday’s 1,385.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.96%, ending at 3,410.18 points.

The banks index stood out with a 2.33% advance, thanks to Eurobank jumping 4.40%, Piraeus earning 2.36%, Alpha grabbing 1.90% and National rising 0.84%.

Sarantis grew 3.71%, Ellaktor climbed 3.17%, Helleniq Energy grabbed 2.17% and Autohellas augmented 2.15%, while EYDAP declined 1.89%.

In total 60 stocks secured gains, 44 endured losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 141.6 million euros, up from last Friday’s €135.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.93% to close at 139.50 points.

Stocks

