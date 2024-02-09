ATHEX: Third week of growth for bourse

The benchmark of the Greek stock market came off Thursday’s 13-year-high to record moderate losses on Friday at the end of another week of price growth, the third in succession. The continued rise of foreign bourses, including Wall Street, has helped. As of Monday the main index at Athinon Avenue will incorporate Athens International Airport.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,401.01 points, shedding 0.28% from Thursday’s 1,404.88 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.16%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.26%, ending at 3,408.07 points, and the banks index conceded 0.51%, as National gave up 1.25% and Eurobank parted with 1.14%, while Piraeus earned 0.68% and Alpha grabbed 0.58%.

Quest Holdings jumped 3.40% and Titan Cement augmented 1.39%, just as Ellaktor sank 2.81% and Terna Energy declined 2.33%.

In total 50 stocks notched up gains, 47 suffered losses and 35 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 110 million euros, down from Thursday’s €140.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.59% to close at 140.58 points.