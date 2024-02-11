Greek exports reach 227 destinations

Greece exported in 2023 to the American Samoa “footwear with outer soles made of rubber, plastic material, natural or reconstructed leather and the upper part of textile materials” and “transmission shafts (including camshafts and crankshafts) and cranks,” the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) informs us.

No one can claim that American Samoa is an export destination for Greek products. Data, however, show that even where there are no Greeks, there may be a product from Greece.

Of course, part of that export paradox is related to tax reasons, as some of these exotic destinations are also tax havens, as well as to so-called triangular exports. In other words, Greece may appear to be exporting various products to other countries, but which have been produced elsewhere, have been imported from another EU country or outside it, and are re-exported from Greece.

In 2023, Greek products, or rather products from Greece, were exported to a total of 227 destinations around the world, with the list including distant countries that most of us have never heard of. In the UK overseas territory of the Pitcairn Islands Greece appears to have exported in 2023 worth almost 771,000 euros, concerning ethyl alcohol, cigars, other tobacco products and beer.

Going further north and on the Atlantic side, one discovers that in the Faroe Islands Greece exported the 2023, in addition to lubricants – mineral oils, gas meters, but also knitted clothes. Exports to Greenland – also an autonomous region of Denmark – are much less, but of particular interest: sweaters, suits, underwear and underwear were exported from Greece to this frozen region, ELSTAT informs.

In the Atlantic but much further south, in the Caribbean, we find the Netherlands Antilles, with the best-known island of the region Curacao and the less well-known Bonaire, Saint Martin, Sint Eustatius. Greece exported to Curacao mainly tiles and materials for the construction of fireplaces, to Bonaire and Sint Eustatius centrifugal machines and to Saint Martin mainly loading and unloading machines.

The list of islands unknown to the general public is long and includes, among others, the Wallis and Futuna Islands, the Cook Islands and many other exotic places.