ECONOMY

Propeller Club to host AMVER Awards Gala Dinner at Athenaeum Intercontinental

George J. Tsunis, United States ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.

This year’s AMVER Awards Gala Dinner is taking place next Friday, December 15, at the Athens’ Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel, organized by the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus, in collaboration with the United States Embassy in Greece and the United States Coast Guard.

Over 800 distinguished guests are expected to attend the 31st edition of the event, including US Ambassador to Greece George J. Tsunis, Greek shipowners and shipping executives, influential decision-makers, government officials etc. 

