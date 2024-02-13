Greek-Serbian trade is on the increase

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic attend a press conference in Belgrade, Serbia, on Feb. 12, 2024. Mitsotakis is on a two-day visit to Serbia. [Darko Vojinovic/AP]

Some 360 Greek and Serbian business owners participated in a Serbian-Greek business forum held during the Greek prime minister’s visit to Serbia on Monday.

Serbia’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the total included 76 Greek business owners who were active in the sectors of energy, construction, manufacturing, real estate, and banking.

The business forum concluded with B2B meetings. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he asked Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to encourage Greek banks to renew their interest in the Serbian market, although this is an issue of the market’s operation, because Serbia has changed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis said the strengthening of Greek-Serbian economic relations was proven by the numbers.

“In 2022, the volume of bilateral trade rose to the historically high level of 750 million euros, imports from Serbia rose by 17.5%, while exports to Serbia presented a significant rise of 26.3%.

The sectors with the highest exportable dynamics are minerals, metals and their derivatives, chemical products, wood, paper, rubber, plastics, processed foods and animal feed, machinery and electronic equipment,” he noted.