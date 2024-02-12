ATHEX: Stock market drops a gear on Monday

A rather subdued session at the Greek stock market on Monday saw most stocks yield ground for a second day in a row on the lowest daily trading of the last 11 sessions. Early gains gave way to some profit-taking by traders who believe the market has been overbought over the last few weeks, when the benchmark had climbed to its highest point since 2011.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,394.08 points, shedding 0.49% from Friday’s 1,401.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38%, ending at 3,395.27 points.

The banks index conceded 0.58%, as Piraeus declined 1.04%, Alpha fell 1.02%, Eurobank lost 0.34% and National gave up 0.28%.

Aegean Airlines shrank 2.20%, Quest Holdings sank 2.19%, ElvalHalcor dropped 2.03% and Viohalco parted with 1.75%, while Helleniq Energy improved 1.18% and OPAP grabbed 0.85%.

In total 37 stocks secured gains, 68 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s €110 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 140.70 points.