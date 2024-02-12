ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stock market drops a gear on Monday

ATHEX: Stock market drops a gear on Monday
[INTIME]

A rather subdued session at the Greek stock market on Monday saw most stocks yield ground for a second day in a row on the lowest daily trading of the last 11 sessions. Early gains gave way to some profit-taking by traders who believe the market has been overbought over the last few weeks, when the benchmark had climbed to its highest point since 2011.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,394.08 points, shedding 0.49% from Friday’s 1,401.01 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.38%, ending at 3,395.27 points.

The banks index conceded 0.58%, as Piraeus declined 1.04%, Alpha fell 1.02%, Eurobank lost 0.34% and National gave up 0.28%.

Aegean Airlines shrank 2.20%, Quest Holdings sank 2.19%, ElvalHalcor dropped 2.03% and Viohalco parted with 1.75%, while Helleniq Energy improved 1.18% and OPAP grabbed 0.85%.

In total 37 stocks secured gains, 68 endured losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.9 million euros, down from last Friday’s €110 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.09% to close at 140.70 points.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Third week of growth for bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Third week of growth for bourse

ATHEX: Rebound sees another new 13-year high
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound sees another new 13-year high

Athens Airport stock takes off from the first day of trading
BUSINESS

Athens Airport stock takes off from the first day of trading

ATHEX: EU scare ends stocks’ rising streak
STOCKS

ATHEX: EU scare ends stocks’ rising streak

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut
ECONOMY

Athens International Airport shares soar on debut

ATHEX: The party continues at the stock market
STOCKS

ATHEX: The party continues at the stock market