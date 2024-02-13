ATHEX: Imported pressure on stocks

The US inflation data shook European markets, including Greece’s, which suffered losses in its indexes and the majority of stocks on Tuesday. This was the third straight session of losses for the benchmark, after it hit a 13-year high last week. Turnover was boosted by the inclusion of Athens International Airport in the FTSE indexes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,385.47 points, shedding 0.62% from Monday’s 1,394.08 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.75%, ending at 3,369.90 points.

The banks index shrank 0.39%, as Alpha lost 1.35%, Eurobank dropped 0.53% and National eased 0.14%, while Piraeus advanced 0.69%. Cenergy Holdings gave up 2.76%, Titan Cement fell 2.37%, Jumbo declined 2%, Lamda Development parted with 1.90%, OTE slipped 1.89% and Autohellas lost 1.75%, as Ellaktor grabbed 3.91% and ElvalHalcor earned 2.53%.

In total 44 stocks boasted gains, 73 reported losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 133.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €83.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.07% to close at 140.60 points.