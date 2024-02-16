Roadblocks in Egnatia Odos concession

The concession of the Egnatia Odos highway to GEK Terna for a period of 40 years is expected to be completed in March.

However, according to the head of the group, Giorgos Peristeris, for the completion of the concession and the financial settlement of the agreement amounting to 1.49 billion euros, there are a number of prerequisites that must be implemented by the state, based on what the contract provides.

Among them is an increase in tolls from 0.3 to 0.4 cents per kilometer, while there is an issue with two frontal toll stations that will not be built, which under the contract gives the concessionaire the right to claim compensation.