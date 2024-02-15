Stricter penalties for non-use of POS

The Economy and Finance Ministry on Thursday submitted a provision to parliament which aims to increase fines and impose sanctions against business that have yet to install POS terminals linked to cash registers.

The plan also foresees fines for providers of POS terminals and cash registries who do not comply with the law.

“The connection of POS terminals with cash registers will be completed at all costs,” said the Minister of Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis. “Significant progress has already been noted at all levels, as 11 legislative and regulatory procedures have already been completed, while for some time now a special working group has been established with representatives of the ministry, of AADE (the Independent Authority for Public Revenue), and of the [terminal] providers so that any issues that arise may be tackled.”

The fines could see offenders having to pay amounts between €10,000 and €100,000.

The ministry of economy has already spent €18,1 million on a voucher system in order to provide 121,138 businesses with POS terminals, and €22,5 million to 169,837 business to cover part of the cash register linkup costs.