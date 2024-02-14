ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: New 13-year high for the benchmark

The better-than-expected annual results of Coca-Cola HBC and the strong figures of Piraeus Bank gave strong momentum to Greek stocks on Wednesday, which combined with the positive mood across Europe led the ATHEX benchmark to a new 13-year high. That has put an end to the mini-streak of three losing sessions at Athinon Avenue and highlighted that the overall course of the market remains upward.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,405.38 points, adding 1.44% to Tuesday’s 1,385.47 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.62%, ending at 3,424.64 points.

The banks index earned 2.51%, on Alpha grabbing 2.89%, Piraeus fetching 2.88%, Eurobank improving 2.30% and National advancing 2.26%. CCHBC soared 6.36%, Ellaktor collected 3.38%, Helleniq Energy climbed 2.74% and Motor Oil augmented 1.64%, while Quest Holdings dropped 3.18%.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 42 recorded losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €133.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.27% to close at 140.98 points. 

Stocks

