DEPA nears gas deal with Gazprom

The government expressed optimism on Tuesday regarding a deal between DEPA Commercial SA and Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, which is set to provide natural gas until at least 2026.

The two sides have reportedly found common ground over disputed issues, which will most likely exclude the need for arbitration, although the government has not removed the option from the table.

The main point of contention is pricing, with DEPA wanting to buy at levels corresponding or very close to those that Gazprom is and will be selling to domestic competitors in 2024, wishing to revise the price downwards, consistent with 2022 and 2023.

Representatives from the two energy companies are set to meet again in Istanbul, on February 10.