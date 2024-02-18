Minister underscores commitment to innovation, research

The government is committed to innovation and research, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said on the occasion of the signing on Friday of a European Investment Bank (EIB) loan to the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation, amounting to 143 million euros.

“We believe in innovation, but the only way towards it is through research funding; there is no other way. We will continue in this direction,” Skrekas said in a social media post.

“The Ministry of Development operates on the basis of supporting research and innovation and linking them with the market and society, so that the Greek economy becomes steadily and robustly sustainable,” he emphasized.