Athens transport fleet to get 100 new eco-friendly buses

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras on Tuesday signed a contract for the purchase of 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) articulated buses.

The deal was inked with the head of Iveco Bus’ Europe Commercial Operations, Giorgio Zino.

The 18-meter buses will be added to the Athens public transport fleet.

“We expect that, within 2025, all of these vehicles will be in circulation on the streets of Athens,” Staikouras said during the signing ceremony.