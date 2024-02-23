Greece features at Serbia’s tourism fair

Serbia’s 45th International Tourism Fair kicked off on Wednesday with over 400 exhibitors from 27 countries, featuring Greece as the partner nation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inaugurated the fair. In his address, Vucic underscored the economic importance of tourism for Serbia, citing a record-breaking revenue influx of 2.55 billion euros in 2023, representing more than a billion-euro surge from 2019 figures.

The event attracted numerous government officials and industry stakeholders, including Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni.

“The International Tourism Fair stands as one of the most significant tourism events in our region, providing an opportunity for countries and participants to showcase their tourism offerings and communicate, collaborate, forge partnerships, and build strong relationships. That is the essence of tourism,” Kefalogianni said.