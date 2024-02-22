ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Moderate decline for most stocks

The Greek stock market appeared to have run out of steam, with mixed results and little buying interest of note for many stocks for a second day on Thursday. Despite the rise of the banks index and mid-caps, the benchmark could not avoid posting minor losses on Thursday, though it is clear there is no intention for a move toward lower price levels.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,419.25 points, shedding 0.07% from Wednesday’s 1,420.28 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.08%, ending at 3,447.21 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.25%.

The banks index outperformed, advancing 0.38%, on Alpha rising 0.88%, Eurobank adding 0.42%, National grabbing 0.19% and Piraeus snatching 0.05%. Sarantis jumped 3.19% and Helleniq Energy climbed 2.38%, while OTE telecom gave up 2.66% and Quest Holdings parted with 2.25%.

In total 41 stocks collected gains, 57 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.5 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €119.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.10% to close at 142.35 points. 

Stocks

