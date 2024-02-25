ECONOMY

Golden Cargo gearing up for Posidonia

As Golden Cargo SA carries out its plans for Posidonia 2024, the company looks forward to engaging with industry peers, showcasing its innovative solutions, and charting new horizons in the world of maritime logistics.

Specializing in high-quality, tailor-made marine logistics, handling, warehousing services, and providing forwarding, 3PL-4PL services, aviation solutions and agency services, Golden Cargo has participated in Posidonia three times since 2000.

For Posidonia 2024, the biennial landmark shipping exhibition scheduled to take place on June 3-7 this year at the Metropolitan Expo center, next to Athens Airport, Golden Cargo’s goal is to promote recent company developments such as the launch of Golden Aviation, an exclusive air charter provider based in London and its appointment as the general sales and service agent (GSSA) in Greece and Cyprus by Dronamics, the world’s first cargo drone airline with a license to operate in Europe.

Konstantinos N. Achladitis, the chief executive officer at Golden Cargo, said: “Posidonia 2024 is a crucial platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence in marine logistics. We are excited about the opportunities it presents to connect with industry stakeholders and explore the latest trends shaping the shipping landscape.” 

