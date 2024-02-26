Thousands of properties tangled up in red tape

Over 10,000 homes could have been put up for sale at reasonable prices through the online auction system, helping to alleviate the country’s homelessness problem.

However, they remain trapped in bureaucratic procedures and legal actions, such as dozens of objections filed even after a property has been granted to the interested party or virtual leases by debtors who lose their property.

In addition to these, it may take four years to settle irregularities and other outstanding issues with the properties transferred to the funds, so that they can be made available for sale.

In the auctions held in 2023 in Attica, the average price was 1,323 euros per square meter.