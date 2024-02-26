ECONOMY REAL ESTATE

Thousands of properties tangled up in red tape

Thousands of properties tangled up in red tape
[SHUTTERSTOCK]

Over 10,000 homes could have been put up for sale at reasonable prices through the online auction system, helping to alleviate the country’s homelessness problem.

However, they remain trapped in bureaucratic procedures and legal actions, such as dozens of objections filed even after a property has been granted to the interested party or virtual leases by debtors who lose their property.

In addition to these, it may take four years to settle irregularities and other outstanding issues with the properties transferred to the funds, so that they can be made available for sale.

In the auctions held in 2023 in Attica, the average price was 1,323 euros per square meter.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus also has a popular Golden Visa
PROPERTY

Cyprus also has a popular Golden Visa

DoValue plans to diversify beyond non-performing loans after €19 mln net loss
ECONOMY

DoValue plans to diversify beyond non-performing loans after €19 mln net loss

Fresh Golden Visa concerns
PROPERTY

Fresh Golden Visa concerns

Demand for short-term office rentals soars
PROPERTY

Demand for short-term office rentals soars

Three Golden Visa investment thresholds
ECONOMY

Three Golden Visa investment thresholds

Covering the absence of social housing
PROPERTY

Covering the absence of social housing