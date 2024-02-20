ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor gains extend rally of benchmark

The Greek stock market managed on Tuesday to maintain the gains its had secured on Monday and added some more for its benchmark, which climbed to yet another 13-year record high, even though the mid-cap index and the majority of stocks headed south. The local bourse continues to show resilience and is expected to continue down the same path for the next few weeks at least.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,424.35 points, adding 0.14% to Monday’s 1,422.41 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.05%, ending at 3,464.26 points, though mid-caps contracted 0.44%.

The banks index augmented 0.10%, as Alpha earned 0.61% and Piraeus climbed 0.05%, while National stayed put and Eurobank eased 0.16%.

Terna Energy jumped 4.70%, Titan Cement fetched 3.41% and OTE telecom earned 1.65%, just as Motor Oil dropped 2.64%.

In total 49 stocks gained, 55 endured losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 115.1 million euros, up from Monday’s €86.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 142.16 points.

Stocks

