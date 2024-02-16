ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark expands for fourth week

Athinon Avenue ended its fourth consecutive week of gains on Friday with a minor increase for its benchmark that extended its weekly gains somewhat, although the first few hours of the session had promised significantly higher price growth. This follows the positive momentum observed across most other European markets and is expected to prevail for the week to come, too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,405.32 points, adding 0.13% to Thursday’s 1,403.50 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.31%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04%, ending at 3,414.72 points, but the banks index contracted 0.53%, as Alpha fell 1.43%, Eurobank conceded 0.52%, Piraeus eased 0.15% and National slipped 0.14%. Motor Oil grabbed 1.95%, OPAP fetched 1.68% and Coca-Cola HBC augmented 1.31%, while Ellaktor sank 2.38% and Sarantis lost 1.77%.

In total 44 stocks obtained gains, 52 suffered losses and 31 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 99.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €106.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.86% to close at 141.25 points. 

Stocks

