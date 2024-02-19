ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark reaches new 13-year peak

The Greek bourse may have seen a decline in daily turnover on Monday, owing to the US holiday that kept the New York stock market closed, but most stocks posted significant gains, leading the benchmark to a new 13-year high. Growth was evenly spread across the market, confirming that investors, especially from abroad, are seeking out opportunities in the lower capitalizations too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.41 points, adding 1.22% to Friday’s 1,405.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.40%, ending at 3,462.47 points.

The banks index augmented 1.18%, as Alpha advanced 2.02%, Eurobank fetched 1.05%. National grew 0.98% and Piraeus grabbed 0.71%. Jumbo soared 3.97%, Ellaktor climbed 3.75%, OTE telecom collected 3.49% and Motor Oil earned 2.94%, while EYDAP parted with 0.34%.

In total 60 stocks posted gains, 48 registered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 86.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €99.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.61% to close at 142.11 points. 

Stocks

