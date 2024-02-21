ATHEX: Stocks ease but drop is moderated

Stocks took a dive at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, though they had largely recovered by the close of trade.

Buyers appeared to skip most of that session, with interest focusing on the upcoming placement of the 27% stake the state still controls in Piraeus Bank, expected in the first week of March.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,420.28 points, shedding 0.29% from Tuesday’s 1,424.35 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41%, ending at 3,450.11 points.

The banks index declined 0.62%, as Eurobank fell 1.30%, Alpha eased 0.90% and Piraeus slipped 0.30%, while National stayed put.

Among the other blue chips, Quest Holdings rose 1.91% and Motor Oil fetched 1.25%, just as ElvalHalcor conceded 2.65%, OTE telecom gave up 1.84%, Viohalco parted with 1.32% and Ellaktor shrank 1.28%.

In total 41 stocks saw gains, 60 recorded losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 119.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €115.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.04% to close at 142.21 points.