Offshore windfarm blocks moved further west off Crete

The offshore block ‘Crete 2b,’ which has been included in the national offshore wind farm development planning, is being moved westward and further offshore and limited to 400 megawatts of the originally planned 600 MW.

This is after the Environment and Energy Ministry, responding to reactions expressed by various entities, municipalities and the Regional Authority of Crete, proceeded to cooperate with the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP) in the redesign of the marine blocks off Crete, two days before opening the official dialogue that aims at the maximum consensus.