ECONOMY ENERGY

Offshore windfarm blocks moved further west off Crete

Offshore windfarm blocks moved further west off Crete
[AMNA]

The offshore block ‘Crete 2b,’ which has been included in the national offshore wind farm development planning, is being moved westward and further offshore and limited to 400 megawatts of the originally planned 600 MW.

This is after the Environment and Energy Ministry, responding to reactions expressed by various entities, municipalities and the Regional Authority of Crete, proceeded to cooperate with the Hellenic Hydrocarbons and Energy Resources Management Company (EDEYEP) in the redesign of the marine blocks off Crete, two days before opening the official dialogue that aims at the maximum consensus.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Priority to smaller solar power farms
ENERGY

Priority to smaller solar power farms

Cheap, green energy for local authorities and vulnerable households
ENERGY

Cheap, green energy for local authorities and vulnerable households

RES share in power consumption exceeds EU average in 2022
ECONOMY

RES share in power consumption exceeds EU average in 2022

Nicosia unveils CO2 reduction grants
ENVIRONMENT

Nicosia unveils CO2 reduction grants

Key moment for blocks off Crete
ENERGY

Key moment for blocks off Crete

Italgas presents new Greek subsidiaries
ECONOMY

Italgas presents new Greek subsidiaries