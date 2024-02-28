Applications for POS terminals increase

More than 5,000 applications for vouchers to cover the cost of cash register-integrated POS terminals were received on Monday, according to an announcement released on Tuesday by the National Economy and Finance Ministry and the Digital Governance Ministry.

As they emphasized in their announcement, Monday was the first day of the fourth round of the Digital Transactions Program financing the installation of POS terminals and other digital needs of businesses through vouchers, which partly cover the costs involved. Each beneficiary receives a voucher that can be used at approved suppliers of the Digital Transaction Program.