ATHEX: Minor losses for majority of stocks

Another mixed session at the Greek bourse on Tuesday had the majority of stocks and the main index lose some ground, though banks heahed the other way, as investors continue to have very selective approach to their stock moves these days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,411.98 points, shedding 0.18% from Monday’s 1,414.51 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.03%, ending at 3,431.28 points.

The banks index, on the other hand, advanced 0.42%, as Eurobank earned 1.67% and Alpha grabbed 0.88%, while National fell 0.64% and Piraeus conceded 0.26%.

In total 39 stocks secured gains, 60 endured losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 85.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €68 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.05% to 141.54 points.