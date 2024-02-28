ATHEX: Benchmark remains over the 1,400-point mark

Stocks at the Greek stock market continued their mild decline on Wednesday for a second session in a row, with a number of blue chips posting a decline and only a few resisting the pressure that could have brought the benchmark below the 1,400-point mark. The week continues in a quiet mode ahead of next week’s expected placement of the state’s 27% holding in Piraeus Bank.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,407.74 points, shedding 0.30% from Tuesday’s 1,411.98 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.36%, ending at 3,418.94 points.

The banks index conceded 0.45%, as Eurobank dropped 1.51%, Piraeus fell 0.51% and Alpha slipped 0.06%, while National grew 0.28%.

Cenergy Holdings stood out with its 3.88% growth, Quest Holdings fetched 2.75% and Viohalco earned 2.41%, as Helleniq Energy parted with 1.70% and GEK Terna lost 1.52%.

In total 38 stocks collected gains, 70 reported losses and 22 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €85.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.47% to close at 142.96 points.











