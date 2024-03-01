H Hotels acquires Titania in central Athens

The historic Titania Hotel, near Omonia Square in central Athens, has just changed hands: H Hotels, of the Hatzilazarou family, has spent 74 million euros on acquiring the famous unit from London and Regional in the Greek group’s first acquisition outside the island of Rhodes.

H Hotels is one of the groups with the largest number of hotel rooms in Greece, but it hitherto operated only on Rhodes.

The price incorporates loans of €26 million, whose ownership is now transferred from the current creditor, Piraeus Bank, to Eurobank.

Four-star Titania has 385 rooms and a 6,000-square meter underground car park that can serve up to 250 vehicles.