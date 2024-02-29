ATHEX: Benchmark grows 4.2% in February

February ended at the stock market with an impressive session, that extended the month’s gains for the benchmark and doubled the daily turnover, due to yet another stock rebalancing. That was the fourth consecutive month of growth for the main index, which has augmented 4.19% since end-January.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,424.77 points, adding 1.21% to Wednesday’s 1,407.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.30%, ending at 3,463.35 points.

The banks index improved 1.88%, as Piraeus soared 5.22%, National fetched 1.26%, Eurobank earned 1.24% and Alpha collected 1.16%.

ElvalHalcor jumped 4.63%, Helleniq Energy rose 3.83%, OTE telecom grabbed 3.25%, Cenergy Holdings climbed 2.86%, and Aegean Airlines advanced 2.61%, while Sarantis gave up 2.13% and Ellaktor parted with 1.29%.

In total 72 stocks posted gains, 33 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 190.8 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €94 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to close at 143.25 points.