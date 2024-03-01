ATHEX: Benchmark climbs for sixth week

In anticipation of the Piraeus Bank placement next week, the Greek stock market had a rather quiet day on Friday, at the closing of another week of gains for the main index at Athinon Avenue, the sixth in a row. The blue chip index and that of banks headed lower on the day, while the majority of stocks and the mid-cap index ended up with gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.75 points, shedding 0.14% from Thursday’s 1,424.77 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.67%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.25%, ending at 3,454.66 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.59%.

The banks index shied 0.71%, as Piraeus gave up 2.06%, Alpha fell 0.89%, National parted with 0.47% and Eurobank eased 0.05%. Helleniq Energy sank2.26% and Coca-Cola HBC lost 1.96%, as Sarantis augmented 3.38%, Cenergy Holdings grabbed 2.78% and EYDAP fetched 2.54%.

In total 63 stocks recorded gains, 39 suffered losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s €190.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.70% to 145.69 points.