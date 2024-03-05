ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

All EFKA services in an app soon

The Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) is seeking to make a huge leap, which, if successful, will bring it not only into the new digital era but also literally into the pocket of the country’s 6.4 million insured workers and pensioners.

Although the agency is still plagued by bureaucratic obstacles and enduring operational problems, the goal of its director, Alexandros Varveris, is that within three years EFKA service will be available on the cellphone of every one of its insured members.

From the number of years a person has been insured, the contributions paid, their insurance capacity and when it expires, to pensions and when they are paid, and appointments with customer services, everything will be available in one mobile app.

The project, which is still at the early stage of development as it waits for the complete digitization of EFKA and specifically the complete digital recording of the insurance life of all insured persons, will include a digital “wallet,” in which each insured person will find all the information that is needed.

If the ambitious project is successful, it will mark a watershed for the agency, which envisions itself as “e-EFKA.”

Pension Technology

